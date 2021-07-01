Weekly unemployment claims reach another weekly pandemic low in N.C.

Weekly initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina have declined to another low for the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 4,307 claims for the week that ended June 26, compared with a revised 4,604 the previous week.
The state was 26th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.66 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 142,537 PEUC recipients as of June 12, as well as 1,247 PUA participants as of June 19 and 64,712 continuing claims as of June 12.
North Carolina is at $12.43 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.97 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.46 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.82 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.94 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook declined by 51,000 to a pandemic low of 364,000 for the week that ended June 26.
There were 14.66 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of June 12. About 3.46 million workers drew state benefits and 11.2 million received federal benefits.
"New jobless claims, down for the eighth time over the past nine weeks and back below the key 400,000 level, suggest easing stress in the job market," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst with Bankrate.com.
"New claims reflect fresh job losses, which remain quite low at this point of the recovery. Job cuts announced by employers based in the U.S. fell to the lowest monthly total since June 2000, down nearly 90% from a year earlier.
"The more challenging issue now is the pace of hiring, which appears to be particularly difficult in the leisure and hospitality sector, including bars and restaurants," McBride said.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said he expects that the number of UI beneficiaries "will fall rapidly over the next few months as (federal) bonus benefits expire."
"Initial claims will continue to decline through the summer as layoffs abate with stronger economic activity and the unemployed find new jobs."
