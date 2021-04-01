 Skip to main content
“Well if I’d known we were going to lose … I wouldn’t have scheduled that. Come on. We can’t operate in damn hindsight. God all mighty. If you’d told me we were going to lose, hell yeah, we wouldn’t have played the game. If you’d told me we were going to beat the Lakers, I’d have scheduled them. Carolina fans, they’re not that dumb. If they are, I got no answer for them.”
Feb. 24, 2021, asked by a journalist what he would say to fans about whether it made sense to schedule Marquette

