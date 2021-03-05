Wells Fargo closes another 23 branches, including one in Charlotte

Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 23 branches, including one in Charlotte, in the latest phase of a nationwide branch-closing initiative.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency listed Friday Wells Fargo branch closings in 12 states.

Locally, Wells Fargo previously announced plans to close its University Medical Center location on Wednesday. The branch at 300 S. Hawthorne Road serves primarily Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Ardmore community.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 475, with at least 26 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

