Wells Fargo closes Durham branch, 17 nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co. has closed a branch in Durham as part of 17 nationwide listed in its latest closings report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

There have been at least 46 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

Wells Fargo disclosed March 11 plans to close its office at 100 N. Main St. branch in downtown Winston-Salem by June 1. It already has closed its branch at 720 Coliseum Drive branch in Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of March 31, it was at 4,705 branches.

The same OCC posting listed PNC Financial Services Group closing a branch at 230 N. Elm St. in Greensboro as part of three in North Carolina and 47 nationwide.

Bank of America Corp. disclosed closing 16 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina.

