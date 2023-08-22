After handling hundreds of estate administrations over the years, I can assure you the best legal problems are the ones which never happen. The tips in this third and final column on estate administration issues should help you take the best planning steps to avoid common problems in the administration of an estate.

Should I set up a revocable trust to avoid probate fees and expenses and simplify the estate administration process for my family? What is a trust, exactly?

Best Practice. Think of trust as a box, or as a separate account. If you own a deeded interest in real estate, a revocable trust may be less expensive than the cost of a full estate probate administration, less time consuming, and easier for your family to complete. Consult your financial advisor or accountant/cpa and get their advice. Also consider contacting the North Carolina Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service, where one can receive a 30-minute conference with an attorney regarding any initial general legal questions for no more than $50. (919.677.8574.)

What should you do if your existing will has a tax-saving trust in it which is no longer necessary, and which may create real estate administration issues and extra expenses if they are not removed? Estate taxes were reduced significantly for calendar year 2013 and following.

Best Practice. If your will was signed before 2013 and you have a so-called bypass estate tax saving trust that is no longer necessary, a streamlined, straightforward so-called simple will may be all you need, depending on your asset mix.

What about real estate you inherited with your siblings that was your share of the homeplace/family land when your parents passed away?

This is an issue for many families in our area who grew up on a farm or in a family which owned acreage. This land is passed on to children, and on to their children, and the land is now owned by multiple individuals, some of whom may no longer live in the area.

Best Practice. Address the disposition of real estate when the major players (adult children, others) are alive and well. Otherwise, it will become much more complicated when family members die or move away from the area. Consider contacting an experienced real estate agent who can help you work through the various issues to get the property sold, divided, or otherwise disposed of in a productive way. If you wait for the heirs to get their own lawyers in the mix because of old family rivalries, it is not going to be a happy, or inexpensive, ending. And it is certainly not what your parents or grandparents would have wanted.

Has your general/durable/financial power of attorney been updated since 2017? It should be. If you are not competent later when critical steps need to be taken to plan for your long-term care, critical alternatives of your agents are going to be limited without the necessary protections and expanded options provided by the 2018 changes in the law. (These significant changes to general/durable/financial powers of attorneys were adopted in forty-nine of the fifty states in 2017-2018). Without these options, circumstances can quickly dissipate the assets in your estate.

Best Practice. Update your durable/financial power of attorney to take advantage of the new provisions in post-2017 durable (financial) powers of attorney.

What else?

Best Practice. Consult your advisors and be sure your overall financial and planning house is in order, including beneficiary designations.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.