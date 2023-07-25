This is the second column to discuss practical how-to tips to ensure a smooth probate administration of your estate.

Over the years of handling hundreds of probate estate administrations, the best legal problems I have found are the ones which never happen. Use these suggestions to avoid challenges in the administration of your probate estate.

Are there assets which may pass outside of probate? Yes, likely. Unless you make informed choices to provide otherwise, your beneficiary designations for accounts should go to the same beneficiaries as your will provides.

Best Practice. If you are a single parent and you have adult children who are responsible who will inherit your property, it makes sense to consider having your bank and investment accounts “payable on death,” or “transfer on death” to these children. These assets will go to them a brief time after your passing, and these assets are payable outside of the probate estate.

What if a surviving parent’s bank account is set up so that one of the children can help the parent write checks on that account to pay a parent’s bills, for example? Check to see what will happen when the parent passes away. Often an account is innocently set up and the bank account is owned, unwittingly, by both the parent and the child in a RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP ACCOUNT. When the parent passes, any remaining monies in that account go directly to the surprise of all just to that one adult child. The loved one’s will may provide that everything goes to all their children, but the money in this main account is going FULLY to just one child.

Best Practice. Set up the account so it is solely owned by the parent, and the adult child can write checks as the parent’s power of attorney agent. (List the child on the checks as “power of attorney.”) The parent will have to have a power of attorney in writing, of course, naming that adult child. This way the assets in that account can go to ALL THE CHILDREN, not just to the one adult child who is simply helping the parent pay the parents’ bills.

Are your beneficiary designations for other assets which may be distributed outside of one’s so-called probate estate otherwise up to date?

Best Practice. Review your beneficiary designations of your banking and investment accounts, life insurance policies, retirement accounts, company pension benefits, and other beneficiary-designated assets. You would be surprised at the number of people who do not update these accounts with beneficiary designation options. For example, retirement account beneficiaries after a divorce (without a lawyer’s assistance to alert you) to note that your primary beneficiary should be your CURRENT CHOICE, but certainly not the (NOW) former spouse. (This snafu happened, according to the Human Resource representative of a large company which asks me to speak to their employees periodically about estate planning matters.) Or, when the designated beneficiary has passed away, and with no alternate beneficiary, that asset goes through probate, with sometimes adverse tax consequences if it is a tax-deferred account, and greater probate estate administration expenses.

4. Who will be the executor and beneficiaries of your estate? Be sure you update your will to provide the present executor and beneficiaries of your choice, rather than the ones you named when you did your will years ago.

Best Practice. Review your will to be sure the executors and beneficiaries you have named are your choices currently.

The next column will address other practical estate administration tips.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.