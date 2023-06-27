Several years ago, I wrote three columns for the Winston-Salem Journal about practical suggestions to reduce the estate administration process and to save on legal expenses. I continue to get questions about these practical suggestions.

Over the next few columns, we will revisit some of those practical tips and suggestions to ensure a smooth estate administration.

The administration of a loved one’s final estate can often be more difficult, expensive, and time-consuming than it needs to be. But if you follow these suggestions, it will simplify the process significantly, save you and your heirs on legal and processing expenses, and give you peace of mind, too.

The Estate Administration Process

Over the years, after being involved in hundreds of estate administrations, I can tell you the best legal problems one may have are the ones which never happen. But it takes some understanding of how these problems, often with expensive steps to fix or minimize the consequences, can largely be avoided.

Here are some practical tips to ensure a smooth estate administration.

1.Where is the will? You would be surprised at the number of people who pass away, and their last will cannot be located.

Best Practice. Your executed will should be kept in a secure place, and your proposed executor (the person who administers the estate) or a trusted family member needs to know where it is. A will a family is sure was done but which cannot be locate is no will at all.

2.What happens if there is no will which can be found, or the loved one did not execute a will? The State of North Carolina, by statute, writes a will for you, and it is highly likely not going to go the way you would want it to go.

Best Practice. Make sure you have a will which is current in place. Most lawyers can meet with you and have a will signed in a matter of a few weeks, and even in a matter of days if necessary, and at a reasonable cost. But you need to make an appointment to start the process.

3.What are the assets of the decedent? A regular issue in an estate administration area occurs when an asset is discovered after the estate administration is completed (dividend checks on forgotten stock holdings, for example). The estate must be reopened, often at some considerable expense, further delaying the overall resolution of an estate, and it often takes a fair amount of time if notices to potential creditors must be run again.

Best Practice. Have a list of your assets and be sure your loved ones or representatives know where it is. Your financial adviser or your lawyer can provide you with a straightforward form which will be easier to fill out with estimated values (which is ALL you need.) The process is much easier than you imagine. Trust me.

4.Burial Wishes. Individuals may provide this information in their will or healthcare documents, but the will is sometimes not reviewed until after one’s funeral services. Any instructions regarding one’s burial plans, burial plots, choice of burial or cremation, and funeral home of choice cannot be undone at that point.

Best Practice. Burial wishes should be included in one’s health care power of attorney, and one’s plans should be fully known by family members ahead of time so there is a clear understanding of your wishes, and any advance planning you may have already done. (The purchase of a pre-paid funeral burial/cremation plan, for example.)

The next column will address other common issues in the administration of an estate and practical ways to reduce problems and unnecessary expenses.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.