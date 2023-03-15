In the last column, we began a discussion of the law concerning the ten most important matters they may face as citizens about the law which most citizens should know. Before we get to the remaining items, let me review again briefly a few of the initial matters, at the request of some of our readers.

So many of you followed up with me and asked we emphasize again the importance of estate planning documents and updating them as circumstances warrant. But also to note how easy it was for them to follow up to get the process started and completed.

I have been privileged to be asked to give estate planning talks hundreds of times to several companies, universities, bodies of faith, public libraries, and non-profit organizations in our community. The most effective rule of all is: get started. Set a goal to follow up with your lawyer in the next 30 days to determine your next steps.

If you have any general questions concerning any of these issues, call your lawyer for a quick (courtesy) conference. If you do not have a lawyer, you may contact the North Carolina Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service (800.662.7660) to ask a couple of questions. Bar Association lawyers have pledged to provide a thirty minute conference for no more than $50, and they will often provide the short conference as a courtesy.

Now, on to the final five most important legal matters.

6. MOTOR VEHICLE LIABILITY INSURANCE. Most of us who have a motor vehicle have liability insurance. A common misconception is that if we have the minimum amount of liability insurance, we have covered our largest risk. However, the largest risk may be caused by the person who runs into you or a member of your household who has no insurance, or inadequate insurance.

To insure against these risks, talk to your insurance agent to determine if you can add any appropriate levels of automobile insurance to cover these risks.

7. WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU ARE IN AN ACCIDENT. Many of us believe that if we are in a minor motor vehicle accident, no investigating office needs to be called. When accidents occur on busy highways, we often take the line of least resistance, exchange insurance information and then we are on our way.

However, state law requires that we call the appropriate authorities most of the time. (If there is property damage of $1,000 or more, or there is any personal injury.)

It makes good sense to report the accident at the scene anyway. Liability issues and witnesses should be established to prevent reconstructed memories.

8. CONTRACTS TO BUY AND SELL REAL ESTATE. A common misconception is that an oral agreement to buy and sell real estate can be enforceable if there are witnesses to the agreement. This is not the law. A real estate contract to buy and sell real estate must be in writing.

9. ALL SALES OF MOTOR VEHICLES ARE SUBJECT TO THE LEMON LAW. This is not the law. The lemon law only applies to new motor vehicles.

10. MOST SALES OF PRODUCTS HAVE A THREE-DAY RIGHT OF RESCISSION. This is not the law. Certain contracts, especially contracts regarding home improvements, MAY have a limited right of rescission (or not), but these are clearly the exception to the rule. CHECK THE PAPERWORK. Buyer’s remorse, especially involving the purchase of real estate or a motor vehicle, can carry a stiff price. If you have doubts, do not make the deal.

11. Bonus rule. Call your lawyer or the NCBA referral line if you just are not sure about an action. Remember the danger of the “Assume” rule. A lawyer should answer for you a couple of quick questions as a courtesy to make sure you do not misstep.

NOTE OF APPRECIATION. Many thanks to all of you who called in with your good questions during the statewide NCBF Ask-A-Lawyer annual event on March 3, now in its 16th year. Thousands and thousands of citizens received free answers and great direction from hundreds North Carolina lawyers and nearly 100 paralegals and law student volunteers from across the state. RMW