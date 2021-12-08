What big manufacturer is coming to PTI? Committee meets, but doesn't discuss Project Thunderbird.

The Triad will have to wait to learn the identity of the airplane manufacturer at the heart of a potential high-yield economic-development at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The N.C. Economic Development committee did not bring up the project during Wednesday’s specially called meeting. The next scheduled meeting is set for Dec. 14.
The committee did approve up to $2.3 million in a state Job Development Investment Grant for a proposed automated Kroger Delivery customer fulfillment center in Concord in a partnership with Ocado Group. That project is projected to create nearly 700 jobs over five years.
The Economic Investment committee is required to approve all Job Development Investment Grant appropriations. Committee meetings typically are timed to coincide with local government economic-development efforts.
Guilford County commissioners said they would take comments at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on the idea of spending $2 million for the airport’s infrastructure. There is no agenda for the Dec. 16 meeting listed on the county’s website.
The JDIG funds became a reality Monday when Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 334, which included the $106.5 million grant as part of technical changes made to the 2021-22 state budget.
One indication that the PTI project wasn’t going to be unveiled Wednesday came when Cooper’s schedule for Wednesday did not list plans for an event tied to the airport.
The project has been identified as “Project Thunderbird” by Reps. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford.
According to Commerce, a high-yield project requires a company to pledge to create at least 1,750 jobs and spend at least $500 million on capital investments. The average annual wage is estimated at roughly $60,000, according to HB 334.
HB334 lists three funding appropriations for infrastructure improvements at PTI:
* $56.75 million toward constructing one or more hangars;
* $35 million toward roadwork improvements, to be handled by the N.C. transportation Department; and
* $15 million toward site work.
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said in a statement Nov. 30 that "the airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing.
“The authority greatly appreciates the strong support it has received from the state legislature and the governor’s office, and others, to attract aerospace jobs to the state and region.”
Honda Aircraft expansion?
One potential high-yield project could be a major manufacturing expansion by Honda Aircraft Co., which is based on the airport campus and has more than 1,500 employees.
The possibility of such an expansion at PTI surfaced on Oct. 12 when Honda Aircraft unveiled its HondaJet 2600 Concept” at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition.
Given the infrastructure criteria, HAECO Americas is another possibility since it has a major maintenance and repairs operation on the campus. HAECO has nearly 3,000 of the state’s 4,583 maintenance and repair workers at PTI and operations in High Point and Wallburg.
Honda Aircraft said the HondaJet 2600 Concept aircraft "will be the world’s first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States."
It is designed to seat up to 11 occupants. It is billed as having a range of 2,625 nautical miles, a high-speed cruise of 450 knots and a class-leading ceiling of 47,000 feet.
The company said the aircraft would offer three types of "modular and highly customizable cabin configurations."
“Over the past five years, we introduced the HondaJet Elite, then the Elite S, to further enhance the original HondaJet design," Michimasa Fujino, Honda Aircraft's president and chief executive, said at the trade show.
"Now, we are validating market demand as we unveil a new aircraft concept in a different segment from the original HondaJet."
In January, Honda Aircraft commenced operations at its Wing Production and Service Parts facility for its HondaJet Elite aircraft on its 133-acre PTI campus. The 83,100 square-foot facility represents a capital investment cost of $24.3 million.
Altogether, the company has spent more than $245 million on the PTI campus.
PTI megasite
PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.
Combined, the sites come to 7,200 acres along the U.S. 421 corridor to Fayetteville.
The Carolina Core website says the following about the PTI megasite: "The airport has more than 1,000 acres of land that is ready for development, including an 800-acre tract that may be developed in its entirety or in parcels.”
“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant."
The project qualifies for JDIG grant reimbursing up to 90% of the new personal income withholdings from employees for a period up to 20 years.
Lambeth said last week the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI. I am proud to be part of supporting this project in our region.”
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, said last week that “having such a package enacted into law, via the state budget, demonstrates our state’s commitment to economic development and makes the incentives trigger-ready if a large, qualified investor makes a commitment.”
Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin who also represents western Forsyth, said the PTI project “appeared to be quick, but it has been being discussed at higher levels and just kept quiet.”
“We toured the large site that already had a bridge for the road, but no road. That was 18 months or more ago on a cold day in February.”
Zachary said the large bipartisan support for the PTI project represents what he called a “cooperative” spirit afoot in Raleigh.”
“This was an opportunity to help with something outside of Wake and Mecklenburg. Those instances are rare.”
