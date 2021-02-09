What to stream: Best of Christopher Plummer

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer died Friday at the age of 91, after an impressive seven decade-spanning career, with a list of iconic film performances that will forever be associated with him.

Here’s a selection of some of his best and most memorable roles and where to stream them.

Of course, everyone remembers Plummer as the stern and handsome Captain von Trapp from “The Sound of Music,” opposite Julie Andrews as Maria, the nun-turned-nanny who connects to her young charges via song. The beloved musical is always worth a rewatch; catch it on Disney+ or rent it for $3.99 from iTunes, Amazon, YouTube.

Plummer played legendary “60 Minutes” newsman Mike Wallace in Michael Mann’s 1999 film “The Insider,” about Big Tobacco whistleblower Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe) and his negotiations with news producer Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino). Rent this fascinating thriller for $3.99 on Amazon, YouTube or Vudu.

Rian Johnson’s pleasurable 2019 whodunnit “Knives Out” revolves around the questionable death of crime writer and Thrombey family patriarch Harlan, played by Plummer. This twisty tale is on Amazon Prime, or rent it for $3.99 on YouTube or Vudu.