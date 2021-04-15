 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's inside? April 15, 2021
0 comments

What's inside? April 15, 2021

  • 0

Dinner and a show

Page 6-7

Want to make Rachel's trifle from "Friends" or something from the Hogwarts dining hall? Check out these cookbooks.

---

Oscar votes

Page 5

Find out how these Academy members are voting.

---

Bilingual musician

Page 10

Grande Gato performs in English and Spanish.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News