What's inside? April 15, 2021

A man was killed in the Sunday traffic accident that blocked two lanes of Interstate 40 between Peters Creek Parkway and Hanes Mall Boulevard, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
At nearly 39 acres, East Forsyth has the most acreage that needs mowing, followed by Reagan with nearly 35 acres; West Forsyth with 31 acres; and Walkertown with nearly 30 acres.
Surgeon who challenged state's certificate of need law makes a difficult decision to close his practice.
A man with a handgun made away with cash from 311 Business Center in Winston-Salem early Friday morning, police said.
Winston-Salem man killed in Greensboro shooting. 29-year-old was also shot 6 years ago at shopping center.
Chavez Laquan Vargas, 29, died from his injuries, according to police.
Will Zalatoris: What you need to know about the former Wake Forest star contending to win The Masters
Will Zalatoris played in the final group Saturday and enters the final round tied for second place.
Dear Amy: I am a 47-year-old woman. My husband, “Bart,” (age 50) and I have been together for eight years. Bart is a firefighter in a large city.
My cousin and I should share the same half of DNA as his father and mine were brothers, right?
The requirements for getting a REAL ID. As of Oct. 1 people will need to have one to get in federal installations and to fly.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Superintendent Tricia McManus said school COVID-19 screenings may be eliminated unless principals object.