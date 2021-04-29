 Skip to main content
What's inside? April 29, 2021
Bad to the Bone

Page 6-7

Darth Vader is a no-brainer on a list of best movie villains, but see who else made the cut.

---

Movies

Page 5

"Stowaway" combines space travel with moral dilemma.

---

May the Fourth

Page 10

Make some fun treats for your "Star Wars" marathon.

