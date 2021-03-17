What's inside? March 18, 2021
Winston-Salem police have given the homeless people living in what’s called “Tent City” on Akron Drive until the end of the day Friday to leav…
North Carolinians who get food stamps will see an increase in their benefits starting Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.
All of North Carolina’s public schools, colleges and universities would have to offer students muscadine grape juice under a bill that has adv…
A Davidson County girl reported missing on Friday has been found safe in Jacksonville, Fla., authorities say.
Mother arrested in death of newborn found in container 11 years ago. Story of 'Therese the Little Flower' captured hearts around Winston-Salem.
A Walkertown woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of her newborn girl nearly 10½ years ago, authorities said Thursday.
One of two men charged with assaulting U.S Capitol Police officers during the violent Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. has ties to North Carolina.
Middle- and high-school students may return to school every day under new legislation announced Wednesday.
This video has been edited to correct the date of Mr. Barbecue's reopening.
GREENSBORO — Duke is out of the ACC Tournament and its basketball season is over.
Long lines, big smiles at reopening of Mr. Barbecue. Popular restaurant back open nearly two years after fire
About 10 a.m. Monday – a half-hour before opening time – customers started pulling into the parking lot at 1381 Peters Creek Parkway for a taste of the barbecue that hasn’t been cooked here since April 10, 2019. That was the day a stray ember from the barbecue pit landed on some dry leaves that then ignited the building’s wood siding.