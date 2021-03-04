 Skip to main content
What's inside? March 4, 2021
What's inside? March 4, 2021

Hoping for gold

Page 6-7

Two Triad singer/songwriters going for the golden ticket on "American Idol."

---

Movie

Page 4

Wesley Snipes joins 'Coming 2 America' cast.

---

Theater

Page 10

Theatre Alliance plans two outdoor shows.

