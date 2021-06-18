What's inside
Related to this story
Most Popular
Suspect in Hanes Park shooting has long criminal history. Charges include assault and armed robbery, according to court records.
William Coleman Scott was released from a hospital shortly after noon Tuesday. He is charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and is a suspect in the killings of his mother and grandmother.
Shootout suspect’s mother, grandmother found dead. Authorities: Man shot at crowded police station, opened fire on officers at Winston-Salem park.
An 84-year-old Winston-Salem woman and another woman from Clemmons were found dead Monday as police investigated a violent shooting spree in Winston-Salem.
Four people were shot and one person was killed in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.
A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.
Police identified the suspect in Monday's shootout at Hanes Park and said they found the man's mother and grandmother dead in their homes. The women were found in separate homes, the 84-year-old grandmother in Winston-Salem and the suspect's mother in Clemmons.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting death of another man Friday in the 1500 block of Bruce Street, authori…
Neighborhoods in Clemmons and Winston-Salem are far apart physically but united in grief and shock over the Monday homicides of the mother and grandmother of William Scott, who is charged with firing at law enforcement officers in a chase that ended at Hanes Park.
Victims in mass shooting on Devonshire Street identified. One killed, three, including juvenile, injured, Winston-Salem police said.
The shooting was one of three fatal shootings over the weekend.
31-year-old man killed Saturday; series of recent shootings has left three dead, four wounded in Winston-Salem
A spate of gun violence over the weekend left three dead and at least four others wounded.
Two teams of scientists from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine have finished in first and second place in NASA's Vascular Tissue challenge.
NASA said Wednesday that the prize competition "aims to accelerate tissue engineering innovations to benefit people on Earth today and space explorers in the future."