What's inside?
What's inside?

Celebrating Juneteenth

Page 6-7

Festival will feature music, dance, food, performers and more in person and virtually.

Movies

Page 4

"Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" really misses the mark.

Music

Page 10

Tedeschi Trucks Band will perform live at the fairgrounds.

Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”
Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”

A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.

