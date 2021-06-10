What's inside?
Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.
Former teacher convicted of taking indecent liberties. He worked at Winston-Salem charter school after officials were told about investigation.
Tyrus Khalil Cromartie, 27, sent text messages to two female students, who were 13 and 14. He told the girls to delete the messages, prosecutors said.
Cloverdale Kitchen, a mainstay in Cloverdale Shopping Center for many years, will close its doors June 18.
Burger King Corp. has sold its closed restaurant property at 2897 Reynolda Road for $1.1 million to an Alabama commercial real-estate group, a…
- Updated
Two Winston-Salem brothers are going to prison for at least 15 years for killing a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone bad. Prosecutors said the brothers planned to rob a person they had asked to buy marijuana from.
- Updated
The founder of Ronni’s Restaurant in Clemmons – which introduced Buffalo chicken wings to the Triad—died on May 29 after a 20-year fight with cancer.
Woman is also charged with abuse in connection with injuries to another child.
A proposal by Gov. Roy Cooper to invest a portion of federal American Rescue Plan money into neglected, storied race tracks is met with enthusiasm in deep red Wilkes County. Backers imagine the possibilities.
Locks of love reappear on overlook pier at Quarry Park as fast as they're cut down. City workers have been taking them down since at least 2019.
The real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has bought another Forsyth County restaurant property, this time a former Burger King site.
2897 Reynolds Road Inc. has spent $1.15 million to purchase the property at 2897 Reynolda Road. The deal closed Friday.