What's inside?

A maker of corrugated display products, Pratt Southeast Displays, has informed the N.C. Commerce Department that it is closing its Whitsett facility in Guilford County on Jan. 15, eliminating all 81 jobs.
Q: I’m vacationing in South Carolina and the liquor stores are fully stocked while we’ve looked at barren shelves in Winston-Salem for months. Why?
Apartments and vehicles were shot into as a gunfight ensued Sunday afternoon among two groups outside The View at 5010 apartment complex on Sp…
Michael Angelo Griffin, 18, is being sent to Central Regional Hospital in an attempt to restore his mental capacity to proceed to trial. He and another man, Ethan Glenn Jacobs, are both charged with attempted first-degree murder based on allegations that they tried to stab Griffin's mother to death in January.
The intersection where North Cherry Street connects to University Parkway on the north side of Winston-Salem is being reworked to permanently …
Winston-Salem Police are investigating the third armed robbery of a dollar store in the county in two days, this one at the Family Dollar at 4…
Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson remembers the first time he cried at a movie.
A 22-year-old from Winston-Salem faces a charge of murder in the death of a Forsyth County 17-year-old whose body was found lying on the side of a Stokes County road.
Also: Reader says he remembers rolling the quad at Wake Forest University in the late 50s.
In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.