What's inside

A Mount Tabor High School student died Wednesday after he was shot at school, and a suspect believed to be a student was later taken into cust…
The school district reported its cases after one week of school. Some of the highest cases are in high schools.
A Winston-Salem man was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was shot at his home by unknown people who then fled the area.
A child died from a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem Friday night.
Mother of slain Mount Tabor student says her son was a good boy who didn't deserve to die from gun violence
Dirty Fries has been open only a week or so, but it’s already been hit with lines out the door and cars down the street.
TiaCorine of Winston-Salem has signed with a record label, had a song go viral and gotten a brand deal with Bojangles’ in less than two years.
The Triad got its first Culver’s on Aug. 30 with the opening of a franchise restaurant at 2973 Fairlawn Drive.
Reports, but no evidence of gunfire near schools in Winston-Salem on Friday. Petree Elementary, Atkins put on lockdown.
Authorities placed Petree Elementary School and Atkins Academic and Technology High School on lockdown Friday morning due to a report of shots…
Street lights in Winston-Salem have some people seeing purple.