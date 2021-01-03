What's inside
Dear Dr. Fox: We have a small Chihuahua mix, and my wife and I are not in agreement over giving her a treat of cheese now and then. What is yo…
Driving home with a drink? Forsyth County deputies will take a common-sense approach in following Cooper's order on carry-out mixed beverages in residents' vehicles
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies will take sensible steps in following Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order that allows cocktails and other mixe…
A man was shot and killed Sunday night after several people forced their way into a home and held occupants at gunpoint, Winston-Salem police said.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received so many phone calls Saturday about loud noises around Lewisville that the 911 system was overwhel…
Bib's Downtown, 675 W. Fifth St., has decided to permanently close. Its last day of business will be Thursday.
As North Carolina prepares to enter 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper provided perhaps his most stark public-health warning Wednesday on the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday after police accused him of setting a fire Sunday at the Lowes Foods store at 3372 Robinhood Road, co…
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons in Raleigh has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.
Q: How does someone get on a list within priority groups to receive the vaccine? I think I fall in the 1B group because of my age and health c…
Operators of local distilleries say they were shocked when they learned this week about new fees that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is…