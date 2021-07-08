What's inside?
Winston-Salem woman killed, 3 others injured early Saturday after car runs through intersection, hits school in downtown Greensboro
Speeding and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, which killed a 20-year-old Winston-Salem woman, police said in a news release.
Though he had every right to toss out a smug “I told you so,” Councilman Robert Clark wasn’t biting.
A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney.
Wells Fargo & Co. has announced plans to close an additional 22 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina, in its latest filing to its federal regulator.
Chris Paul: Winston-Salem, that's me. ... All these years, I had my hometown and my family right there with me.
Donning a Winston-Salem hat, Chris Paul had kind words for his hometown and his family after his Phoenix Suns won Wednesday night to advance to the NBA Finals.
$1 million judgment against Winston-Salem man convicted in fatal crash. Man was going 75 mph and racing with another man.
A Winston-Salem man convicted for causing a crash that killed a taxi driver who had two children has to pay $1 million. A wrongful-death lawsuit was filed against him. The man, prosecutors said, drove 75 mph and was racing another man when his car slammed into another car that was driven by the woman.
Winston-Salem woman accused of fatally shooting gas station manager in 2016 found mentally incompetent. Murder charge dismissed.
A Forsyth County judge dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a Winston-Salem woman after determining the woman will never regain the …
Road work at several locations on I-40 in Forsyth County will be taking place this week.
EDEN — The body of a tuber missing after a tragic accident last month was found on Monday afternoon, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
No one injured in early morning apartment fire off Bethabara Park Boulevard.