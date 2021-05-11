What's inside
Prosecutors can pursue death penalty against Winston-Salem man in 2019 fatal shooting of Glenn High student
Forsyth County prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Winston-Salem man accused of killing a Glenn High School student. A prosecutor said Wednesday that even after determining that Jumil Robertson was not a rival gang member, he told others that he was going to start shooting anyway.
Police found a man’s body inside the burned home at 526 Lockland Ave. in Winston-Salem.
Catching a glimpse of a political sticker affixed to a computer inside car raises legitimate concerns. And it serves as a timely reminder to cops that everybody is watching all the time.
An Ardmore resident whose body was found after a standoff with Winston-Salem police Wednesday died from an exchange of gunfire with officers, …
Grandson of Winston-Salem woman killed by then-87-year-old neighbor added as plaintiff in wrongful-death lawsuit.
The grandson of a Winston-Salem woman shot to death by her then-87-year-old neighbor has been added as a plaintiff in an amended wrongful-deat…
Heidi Bublitz wasn’t happy. Not one bit.
It was a small number, but most people responding to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth school system's survey said they plan to have their children vaccinated.
Kermit Myers sprang into action after he heard the child's mother scream.
17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.
A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her.
Wake Forest will have three commencement speakers: Condoleezza Rice, Pete Buttigieg and Kendall Hinton
The university will recognize the class of 2021 at a series of events May 16.