Who’s in, and who’s out? Projecting the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man NFL roster

Before the 2020 season began, there was a good deal of uncertainty as to who would make the 53-man roster.

It was Matt Rhule’s first year. The Panthers had parted ways with a number of long-time veterans, and they were going to have to rely on a number of inexperienced players. This season was a little different. While there were still some roster spots that hadn’t been decided until the final preseason game, many of the position battles were already decided.

The Panthers have fewer tough choices to make before Tuesday’s deadline at 4 p.m. There will also be 16 players added to the practice squad this week.

The Panthers already made one significant decision by releasing kicker Joey Slye Saturday, in addition to moving on from six other players

Here is the Observer’s 53-man roster projection:

Quarterback (3)

On the roster: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Will Grier

JMA:No surprise here. Walker and Grier will be the backups. The biggest question is who is two and who is three. Grier and Walker had similar performances in the preseason. Neither outshined the other.