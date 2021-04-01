 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
"Whoever's facing us, I'm going to want down in my soul to beat them.”
0 comments

"Whoever's facing us, I'm going to want down in my soul to beat them.”

  • 0

March 2011, after beating Clemson to earn a spot in the ACC championship game

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News