Who's up for a movie?

It's been a weird couple of years for the movie industry. Streamers are winning Oscars, movies have been in the theaters for very short times, or not at all. But movies themselves have been more plentiful than you might imagine, and the quality of those movies has, in many cases, been top-notch.

How do we know? Because our movie reviewer, Bruce Miller, tells us every week in his Movies in a Minute feature, which is available to you as a subscriber.

In case you missed it, Bruce’s videos from recent weeks have included:

  • ‘Jackass Forever: “If you're a longtime fan of the series, it will seem like a class reunion. Times may have changed, but the people haven't. And sometimes that's just comforting to know."

  • ‘Marry Me’: “Cat Valdez is perfect for Jennifer Lopez. ... it shows all of the essence she wants to project and none of the woman who lives behind it.”

  • The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress: “The sure thing this year is Ariana Dubose from West Side Story.”

Bruce has been a longtime movie and TV critic, and his video reviews are quick, informative, and charming. You’ll find his latest, and also his past work, at yourdomain.com/entertainment/movies.

Don’t forget to look for Movies in a Minute starting Thursday nights on yourdomain.com

As always, thank you for being a subscriber!

