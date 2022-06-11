Why did the Hickory arches fall? Report cites faulty design

Faulty design was the culprit in the fall of the 40-ton Hickory arches, according to a preliminary report from a forensic engineering firm.

The report dated May 23 was completed by Dara Thomas, a forensic structural engineer with the firm FORCON International. Thomas concluded, “the collapse was due to inadequate structural design” by Oregon-based Western Wood Structures and specifically Paul Gilham, Western Wood’s chief engineer.

Thomas found Gilham’s approach to the design so flawed she filed a complaint about Gilham with the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors in April.

Thomas and her firm were asked to produce the report by attorneys on behalf of Neill Grading and Construction Co., the contractor for the City Walk project. The City Walk included the decorative arches and accompanying pedestrian bridge.

The city of Hickory sued Neill Grading for negligence and contractual breach in the arch collapse in April. Western Wood, the subcontractor tasked with designing and fabricating the arches, and Dane Construction, the subcontractor responsible for raising the arches, are also named in the suit.

With the revelation of the report and the complaint filed against Gilham, the city amended the lawsuit Thursday to include Gilham himself as a defendant. The updated lawsuit alleges negligence in Western Wood's design of the arches.

The report is the first document to be made public providing any sort of detailed answer as to why the $750,000 wooden arches, which were touted by city leaders an iconic landmark, came crashing down.

Why did the arches fall?

The wind speeds near the arches when they collapsed in the early moments of Feb. 18 were not extreme.

Citing information from Weather Underground, Thomas wrote that sustained wind speeds were 18 mph with gusts around 33 mph.

So how did winds of that magnitude manage to knock down a structure that had been installed less than a year prior?

After making a visit to the scene in the days following the collapse and reviewing relevant documents, Thomas concluded Gilham failed to meet specifications for the structure, made poor design choices and did not consider the role of key forces that would ultimately bring down the arches.

Thomas emphasized the degree to which the arches were able to shift horizontally.

Project specifications stipulated the movement of the arch under full wind load at around five inches. The design Western Wood crafted allowed for nearly three feet of motion under full load, Thomas wrote.

Once the structure was moved by the wind, the weight of the arches could bring other forces into play, forces that were not properly accounted for in the design, according to the report.

“So even though those wind speeds are nowhere near the hurricane wind loads that could be encountered, it may have been enough to displace all that weight to the north and cause rotation forces to kick in,” Thomas wrote.

Once that rotation kicked in, the structure offered next to nothing in the way of resistance.

The base plates were designed in such a way that they “were allowed to freely pivot/rotate once the arches began to fall over,” according to the report.

Thomas wrote that the four guy wires securing the arches “were the sole wind-resisting components.”

Elsewhere in the report, she wrote that the wires were not designed according to specifications for wind pressure. The wires were designed for 32.16 pounds-per-square-foot of wind while the specs called for a minimum of 35 pounds-per-square-foot.

Summing things up, Thomas wrote: “There is no way any of the structure, as designed, could resist the additional loads due to the dead weight shifting out of plane.”

She also faulted Gilham for apparently only modeling the upper arch in his design and not taking the second arch into account.

“Even though the upper and lower arch essentially only touched each other at one place — the apex where the cables interact — the structure certainly acted as one structure during the failure, so they should have been analyzed together,” Thomas wrote.

Gilham had not responded to a request for comment as of noon Friday.

The report included additional details highlighting the destructive impact of the fall of the arches. Thomas described the base plates and anchor bolts as “either deformed or completely pulled away from the foundation” and wrote that a guy wire “was nearly pulled completely apart.”

Thomas wrote she found no fault on the part of Neill Grading or Dane Construction and these companies merely followed instructions provided by Western Wood.

Even with the written assessment from Neill Grading’s expert, the city of Hickory’s amended complaint makes clear the city is still pursuing claims against all three companies and now Gilham.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.