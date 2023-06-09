Q. I get leg cramps at night. I used to have a prescription for quinine which would immediately end the cramps. Doctors are no longer allowed to prescribe quinine for cramps, so I drink a few mouthfuls of tonic water instead. The quinine in tonic works just as well as the prescription used to. I will try your mustard suggestion next time.

A. At this time, the prescription medicine quinine sulfate is to be used exclusively for treating uncomplicated malaria. In the mid 1990s, the Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of quinine over the counter. Some people are extremely sensitive to this compound. Small amounts may cause heart rhythm abnormalities, blood disorders or kidney injury.

As you note, however, tonic water contains quinine. That’s what gives tonic its distinctive bitter flavor. Quinine activates transient receptor potential (TRP) channels that also react to capsaicin from chili peppers and mustard oil (Journal of Neuroscience, Feb. 27, 2019).

We suspect that is how these strong flavors reverse muscle cramps quickly. You can learn more about this and other approaches to nighttime leg pain in our “eGuide to Favorite Home Remedies.” This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. When I was in high school, I volunteered in the nursing home at the local Veterans Affairs hospital. The doctors would order a mixture of regular table sugar and milk of magnesia to pack into decubiti [bedsores].

This was a very thick paste made up by the nursing staff and packed into any open wounds. It worked. I never saw any open wounds then like those I see now in nursing homes.

If I ordered that mixture for a patient today, I’d lose my license. But I did use it on my mother and the decubiti cleared in a week.

A. Thank you for sharing your memories of an old-fashioned approach to helping bedsores heal. We heard from a retired hospital pharmacist who mixed simple syrup with Aquaphor ointment to heal pressure ulcers back in the 1960s.

Dr. Richard Knutson, a surgeon in Greenville, Mississippi, wrote about the benefits of a sugar-oil mixture for open wounds (Southern Medical Journal, 1981). He was kind enough to describe the history and use of “SugarDyne” for our website. You’ll find it at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com: “Sugar for Wound Care.”

Q. Many years ago, your program featured a man who said that coconut cured his diarrhea. My husband had diarrhea every day and went from 180 pounds to 127 pounds.

He tried coconut. Within a few months, the diarrhea stopped, and he was able to resume normal life. Thank you for saving his life!

A. We heard from Donald Agar in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in 1998. Here is his story:

“I have had Crohn’s disease for 40 years, and during that time, I have had a never-ending battle with diarrhea. Lomotil helps some, but it doesn’t eliminate the problem.

“Three months ago, I bought a box of Archway Coconut Macaroon cookies. I’ve been eating two a day and I have not experienced diarrhea in that time. If by chance I eat three in a day, I get constipated. Believe me, I have a new life now.”

Researchers have confirmed that virgin coconut oil has anti-inflammatory activity in the digestive tract (Journal of Advanced Pharmaceutical Technology & Research, January-March 2023). Components of coconut oil may also discourage the overgrowth of troublesome bacteria such as C. diff.