A wildfire tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui this past week reducing much of the historic town of Lahaina to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. Maui officials said Thursday that at least 55 people had died, making it the deadliest U.S. blaze since the 2018 Camp Fire in California. President Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday evening that the Coast guard and Navy were supporting response and rescue efforts, while the Marines were providing Black Hawk helicopters to fight the fires. On Thursday, Biden declared a federal disaster on Maui. above, smoke and flames fill the air Tuesday in Lahaina, Maui.