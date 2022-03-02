Wilkesboro industrial property sold for $7.4 million

An 80,000-square-foot, single-tenant industrial facility in Wilkesboro has been sold for $7.4 million, according to commercial real-estate firm JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday.
The 9.2-acre plant at 251 Industrial Drive is leased to InterFlex Group, which produces “flexible and sustainable” packaging solutions. The property is less than two miles from InterFlex’s North American headquarters.
The buyer is real-estate investment firm Gladstone Commercial Corp., while the seller is Agracel Inc.
Gladstone’s portfolio consisted of 129 properties in 27 states totaling 16.2 million square feet.
