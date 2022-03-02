 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilkesboro industrial property sold for $7.4 million
0 Comments

Wilkesboro industrial property sold for $7.4 million

  • 0

An 80,000-square-foot, single-tenant industrial facility in Wilkesboro has been sold for $7.4 million, according to commercial real-estate firm JLL Capital Markets on Tuesday.

The 9.2-acre plant at 251 Industrial Drive is leased to InterFlex Group, which produces “flexible and sustainable” packaging solutions. The property is less than two miles from InterFlex’s North American headquarters.

The buyer is real-estate investment firm Gladstone Commercial Corp., while the seller is Agracel Inc.

Gladstone’s portfolio consisted of 129 properties in 27 states totaling 16.2 million square feet.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert