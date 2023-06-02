Peggy Louise Davis Williams completed her lifelong journey when she entered into the presence of her Holy Savior in the early morning hours of Monday, May 29th, 2023. Peggy left this world with the same calm and grace that she exhibited throughout her life. Born on March 5th, 1936, she was blessed with the subtle wit of her father, Johnny, and the quick smile and zest for life of her mother, Margaret. Her kind, loving spirit, and desire to elevate those around her, made her a special person of genuine nature. Peggy grew up in the Old Salisbury Road area of WinstonSalem that was known to the locals as Hootstown. It was a quiet community with a blend of farms and residential homes, where your neighbors were considered family and strangers were few and far between. As a child, Peggy loved life along Old Salisbury Road. There were tea parties in shaded backyards, neighborhood theatrical plays performed in garages, and lots of opportunities for adventure. Just a mile or so down the road was Griffith School, where Peggy found new opportunities and new friends. Like most schools at the time, classes were small and friendships were strong. While a fifth grader at Griffith, she met a boy named Robert Williams who would later become her high school sweetheart, and eventually her husband. After graduating Griffith High School in 1954, Peggy attended East Carolina University. After one year at ECU, she returned to Winston-Salem to marry Robert. Their love affair spanned over seven decades and they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in April. Peggy worked for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools for 35 years. She started as a secretary at Hanes High School and moved to Parkland High School when it opened in 1965. She worked in the Office at Parkland until her retirement in 1996. Through the years, 1000's of students knew her as "Mrs. Williams, the lady in the Office". Regardless of whether you were getting a hall pass or being summoned to the Principal's Office, she met you with a smile and offered help with compassion when needed and directness when deserved. Her support of the students and staff at Parkland was based in a love for community and a desire to serve. Peggy was a devoted, lifelong member of Advent Moravian Church. She was a member of the Women's Fellowship, served on the Board of Elders, and participated in all areas of Church life and voluntary ministry. In 2008 Peggy was installed as Advent's first female Acolyte, an honor that she accepted with humble reverence to Christ. The position allowed her to assist the Pastor in administering the Sacrament of Holy Communion. She served as Acolyte for a three-year term. She had a strong belief in the power of prayer and was quietly reciting prayers and praising the glory of God in her last moments. Peggy loved to sing silly songs to the delight of her children and grandchildren. She was quick to pen a clever poem or crafty joke, just to make you smile. She was a prolific note taker, jotting down phrases and figures on receipts, along the edge of a book page, on scraps of paper, and anywhere else that had enough clear space to hold a random thought to be referenced at some time in the future. She enjoyed spending time on the Intercoastal Waterway at Sunset Harbor, near Southport. She had a knack for fishing off the pier and was known to catch her share of "bait stealers", and occasionally a nearby fisherman when her cast would stray a bit. She loved flowers, with a fondness for azaleas, daffodils, daisies, and rhododendrons. She planted, and nurtured, many flowers and plants outside and inside the home. During the summer, a large area of the yard was spared from mowing so it could run rampant with daisies. Peggy was a bright light. She was the kind of person who looked for the positive in every situation, the good in every person, and the opportunity to make things better. She was a natural mediator with the ability to use quiet persuasion to calm others' voices without raising her own. She was a gentle shepherd to her family, nudging us in the way we should go while allowing us to find our own path. She gave her all to her family. She was the best. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, John Edward Davis, Sr, and Margaret Louise Myers Davis, her son-in-law, Brown Clodfelter, and her grandson, Demetri Saltz. She is survived by her husband, Robert Eugene Williams, and children, Suzanne Clodfelter, Sandra (Jeff) Scott, Sherri (Richard) Saltz, and Jeff (Kim) Williams. Surviving grandchildren are Sara Phillips, John (Melanie) Clodfelter, Emmett Scott, Terra Saltz, Andrew (Jade) Saltz, Bailey (Jon) Long, and Macy (Michael) Sawtelle. Surviving great-grandchildren are Ethan and Riley Saltz, and Alex Hendrix. She is survived by her brothers, Ralph Davis, and Jay (Barbara) Davis, and her sister, Lynn (Steve) Needham. The family would like to thank the staff at Abbotswood at Irving Park The Elms for the loving care and respect you gave our Mother, and our family, while she lived in your care. We appreciate everything you did for "Miss Peggy". Visitation will be held at Hayworth Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, on Saturday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at Advent Moravian Church, 1515 West Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.