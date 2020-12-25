Williamson scores 32 in loss to Heat

HEAT 111, PELICANS 98: Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the Christmas single-game mark — and scored 23 points, helping the host Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 on Friday. Goran Dragic added 18 points, and Erik Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat. Bam Adebayo scored 17 for Miami, and Avery Bradley finished with 12. Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes for New Orleans — the rebounds and minutes both being career highs.

NETS 123, CELTICS 95: Kyrie Irving scored 37 points with eight assists in his return to Boston and Kevin Durant added 29 for Brooklyn on Friday to lead the Nets to a 123-95 victory over the Celtics. Jarrett Allen added 11 rebounds for the Nets, who remained perfect so far this season and sent Boston to its first loss. Irving was 7 of 10 from 3-point range in his first regular-season game at TD Garden since he opted out of his Celtics contract in 2019.

BUCKS 138, WARRIORS 99: Khris Middleton scored 31 points and Milwaukee won its first Christmas Day home game in over half a century. Middleton went 6 for 8 from 3-point range, leading a strong performance from deep for his team. Milwaukee was 20 of 37 from beyond the arc, while Golden State was 10 of 45. Stephen Curry scored 19 points for Golden State, and rookie James Wiseman had 18.

NOTES: Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion who won eight straight NBA titles during the Celtics' Bill Russell era and then coached the Boston teams with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to two more championships in the 1980s, has died. He was 88. He had been receiving care for Alzheimer's disease for several years.