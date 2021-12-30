Willie "Chick" Carter, one of Winston-Salem's first Black firefighters, has died. Carter was 95.

"We went down there, and they had lines coming out of (City Hall) all the way out Church Street down to the corner," Carter said in the documentary. “I said, 'Man, I'm not getting in any line. I had enough of lines when I was in service."

Carter's friend, John Ford, saw someone that Ford knew at the front of the line, and Ford walked to that spot, the newspaper reported. Ford then motioned Carter to join him and they eventually made it inside of City Hall, where they applied to be firefighters.

Carter and Ford were hired as a part of the eight-man recruiting class that became part of the city’s first racially integrated fire company.

Before applying for the firefighter's position, Carter had dropped out of Winston-Salem Teachers College, now known as Winston-Salem State University, to play baseball, where he picked up the nickname, "Chick," the Journal reported.

When Carter discovered that he was not going to play Major League baseball, he decided to make other plans. Carter told his wife he would try being a firefighter for six months, then go back to college.

Carter worked as a city firefighter for 35 years, reaching the rank of captain before he retired in 1986, according to the documentary.