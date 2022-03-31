Winston-Salem architectural firm names new president

The Winston-Salem architectural firm of Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce Architects PA has named Ken McDaniel as its president.

McDaniel succeeds L. Wesley Curtis Jr. at the helm of the 56-year-old regional architectural, planning and interior-design firm. Curtis transitions to the firm’s chairman.

The firm’s main areas of focus have been designing education, sports and community buildings.

Recent projects include: the Woodruff Aviation Technology Lab of Forsyth Technical Community College, at Smith Reynolds Airport; improvements at Bowman Gray Stadium; restoration of the Memorial Belltower at N.C. State University; and K-12 schools across North Carolina, including the new Davie High School in Mocksville, Paisley International Baccalaureate School and Lowrance Middle School, both in Winston-Salem.

“The work we do is about more than simply adding new buildings to the landscape,” McDaniel said in a news release. “It is about creating structures and spaces that energize and transform people, places and communities.

“I have worked at this firm for my whole career and look forward to continuing the tradition of creativity that is at our core.”

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts/Architecture from UNC Charlotte, McDaniel joined Walter Robbs in 1997.

McDaniel’s work ranges from the Wells Fargo Linden Center in downtown Winston-Salem, conversion of a R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. processing plant into a banking operations center for Wells Fargo, and the design of 30 branch-bank renovations in his early career.

Wake Forest University’s athletics department has been a particularly steady client for the firm and McDaniel.

“We have worked on every athletics project with them for the past 25 years,” McDaniel said.

Examples are the Couch Ballpark, the McCreary Field House, Sutton Sports Performance Center and Shah Basketball Complex. Currently under construction is the McCreary Football Complex.

McDaniel said the firm “works to genuinely understand a client’s needs and capitalize on our specialties. We are proud of the high number of repeat clients that continue to choose us for projects.”

Walter Robbs has 25 employees, including nine registered architects and three interior designers.

“Our firm is growing and we are hiring,” McDaniel said.

“Our next successes depend on developing talent to continue to create outstanding work. We are led by a third-generation management team, and it is important to maintain our culture as a legacy firm.”

