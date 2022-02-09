Winston-Salem attorney appointed to district court judge seat.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he has appointed Kristin Kelly Broyles to serve as a district-court judge in Judicial District 21 in Forsyth County, the governor's office said in a news release.
Broyles will fill the vacancy that will open Feb. 28 when Judge Gordon Miller retires, the governor's office said.
Since 2016, Broyles has served as a partner with the Halvorsen Family Law Group in Winston-Salem, the governor's office said.
Broyles was previously a partner at Kelly & Payne PLLC in Winston-Salem, and she worked as an adjunct professor at Forsyth Technical Community College.
Broyles received a bachelor's degree in political science at UNC Chapel Hill and a law degree at N.C. Central University School of Law in Durham.
336-727-7299