A commercial real estate property in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $1.4 million by a Lewisville group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing on Tuesday.
The 1.56-acre property contains an 11,940-square-foot building.
The buyer is Capitol Investors NC. The seller is Trensurance Enterprises of Winston-Salem.
Richard Craver
