Winston-Salem designates cause of Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire as "undetermined" but still awaits insurance company testing

Winston-Salem fire investigators say the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire caused too much damage to determine what caused it, but the city is still waiting on outside investigators to wrap up their part of the probe before calling the investigation finished.

A report submitted by the city to the State Bureau of Investigation on July 26 called the fire "undetermined" in cause, and said the city's fire investigators had considered everything from arson to the weather as they probed the fire's origin.

"After completion of the investigation, there was insufficient scientific data to determine the cause and the origin of the fire due to the significant amount of damage to the premises," the narrative in the report concludes.

City Manager Lee Garrity said Friday that while the city has finished its side of the investigation, he received text from Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo that clarified that the overall investigation is not complete.

The fire "is still under investigation until we get the lab results back from the insurance company's investigators," according to Mayo's text. "The SBI's electronic submission form does not have 'under investigation' as an option. 'Undetermined' is the closest thing we could select.'