The Winston-Salem Partners Roundtable said Thursday it has made an undisclosed investment in the local startup Stemz, a logistics and tech-focused company “working to build consistent and convenient distribution systems for U.S.-grown flowers.”

The company, which was founded in 2019, works to streamline the process of bringing fresh, local flowers to consumers by partnering with farmers and floral creatives.

The roundtable is an angel investment fund that offers capital to early-stage companies in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. It is affiliated with Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

The fund has more than 70 accredited investors in the group. Individual investors can choose which startups they support after the companies are vetted and invited to make a pitch.

Since launching in July 2021, the fund has invested more than $2 million in local startups. The other companies are Beam Dynamics, Den Solutions, Jenni Earle, KeraVet Bio, Nvolve, Smoodi and Village Juice and Kitchen.