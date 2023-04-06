Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials have asked Forsyth Technical Community College to better communicate with them when it has events on campus that may not be suitable for high school students attending school there.

The move comes weeks after a drag performer was seen on video straddling a high school student during a Pride event on campus. WS/FCS's Early College and Middle College are based at Forsyth Tech, giving students access to its facilities.

In a statement released earlier this week, the school district apologized that students in its schools were exposed to an "inappropriate dance."

"That performer's dance was not something students of that age should have been able to access or witness," the statement said.

High school freshmen are typically 14- or 15-years-old.

Libs of TikTok, a social media channel that routinely reposts videos that are critical of drag performers, issues involving gender-identity and teachers promoting diversity, posted a video clip of the performance, catching the attention of several right-wing media outlets including the national desk of Fox News, the National Review and the New York Post.

In the video, a drag performer straddles a student who is sitting in a chair. The student, whose face is blocked out, stood up and hugged the performer after the dance.

The performance at a campus restaurant was part of a Pride event on March 22 that the school's Pride Club organized.

According to the school district's statement, Middle College and Early College administrators knew of the event and a drag performance but were not aware that there would be an entertainer performing "in a manner that was not appropriate for underage students."

Had it known, the school district said it would have limited access to the event.

"Prior knowledge would have also given Early and Middle College administrators a chance to alert parents that an adult performance was going to take place in a space often frequented by Early and Middle College students during lunch," the statement said.

As a result, the school district has asked Forsyth Tech to improve communication with Early College and Middle College administrators.

On Wednesday, Forsyth Tech issued a response explaining its version of events:

“Forsyth Tech’s student-led PRIDE Club held an on-campus event. They advertised the event, which featured a drag performance, through flyers posted on campus and social channels. Forsyth Tech staff were not aware the performance portion of the event included audience participation, nor would we have allowed it to take place.

"Our shared campus and educational experience provides Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high school students access to all Forsyth Tech facilities and events, unless high school administrators decide access should be limited. They were aware of this event and knew it featured a drag performance, and, to our knowledge, they didn’t limit access.

"We are reviewing current policies regarding student organizations’ use of campus facilities. We are also reminding our student organizations that visitors and invited guests must abide by all college policies.”

The performer at the event declined to comment.