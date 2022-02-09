Winston-Salem group buys Thomasville warehouse site

A Winston-Salem group has paid $750,000 to purchase a 30,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The buyer of the 4.74-acre tract at 13 N. Robbins St. is Furniture USA Real Estate USA, which has Al Ceberlo listed as its organizer in a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office.
The seller is HenryCo LLC of Trinity.
Richard Craver
