 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winston-Salem group buys Thomasville warehouse site
0 Comments

Winston-Salem group buys Thomasville warehouse site

  • 0

A Winston-Salem group has paid $750,000 to purchase a 30,000-square-foot warehouse facility in Thomasville, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The buyer of the 4.74-acre tract at 13 N. Robbins St. is Furniture USA Real Estate USA, which has Al Ceberlo listed as its organizer in a corporation filing with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office.

The seller is HenryCo LLC of Trinity.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert