Winston-Salem limits use of pine straw for landscaping

A Southern landscaping staple will no longer be an option in areas close to many commercial buildings and apartments in Winston-Salem.
An ordinance approved by the Winston-Salem City Council in November will prohibit so-called pine straw or other highly combustible material from being used as groundcover within 10 feet of businesses and multi-family residential buildings with flammable exteriors.
The ordinance applies to any groundcover that can burn at a rate of two feet per minute. The longleaf pine needles that are used for landscaping burn at a rate of 7.5 feet per minute.
Building materials considered highly flammable under the new rule include wood, Masonite, and aluminum and vinyl siding.
The ordinance does not affect single-family homes or duplexes, or commercial and multi-family residential buildings with exteriors made of brick, stone, stucco, concrete, metal or other non-combustible material. However, houses used for daycare businesses serving six to 16 children, or as residential care homes with between six and 16 occupants are subject to the new regulations.
The ordinance was approved Nov. 15, but will not go into effect until Nov. 15, 2022.
“That’s so we don’t create undue hardships for owners,” explained Winston-Salem Fire Department Assistant Chief Tad Byrum. “It gives them time to be able to budget and replace pine straw with safe landscaping.”
Byrum added that the fire department worked closely with apartment owners and management companies in drafting the regulations.
In a press release announcing the ordinance, Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo cited a Jan. 23 apartment building fire on High Meadows Drive as the kind of situation the new regulations aim to prevent.
“In just a matter of minutes the fire spread to the open stairwell of the building, engulfing the primary way out of those apartments” for residents, the chief said.
No injuries were reported, but the fire caused nearly $200,000 in damage.
Byrum said the fire department plans to mail postcards outlining the ordinance to owners of commercial and multi-family residential buildings, as well as to landscaping businesses.
For information on the ordinance, visit cityofws.org/pinestraw.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
