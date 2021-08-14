Man shot in the arm while walking on Winston-Salem street, police say

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday in the 4500 block of Tise Avenue, authorities said.
Travonte Franklin, 23, was walking on Tise Avenue when someone in a white vehicle approached him and fired a gun at him, Winston-Salem police said. Franklin suffered a gunshot wound to his right forearm.
Officers arrived at a local hospital at 2:57 p.m. to speak with Franklin about the shooting, police said. Franklin was in stable condition at the hospital.
Police are investigating the shooting.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.
