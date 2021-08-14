 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot in the arm while walking on Winston-Salem street, police say
0 Comments

Man shot in the arm while walking on Winston-Salem street, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was shot and wounded Saturday in the 4500 block of Tise Avenue, authorities said.

Travonte Franklin, 23, was walking on Tise Avenue when someone in a white vehicle approached him and fired a gun at him, Winston-Salem police said. Franklin suffered a gunshot wound to his right forearm.

Officers arrived at a local hospital at 2:57 p.m. to speak with Franklin about the shooting, police said. Franklin was in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in the case.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News