A Charlotte real-estate group has paid $5.6 million to purchase a medical building property leased by Novant Health Inc., according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 2.16-acre tract at 770 Highland Oaks Drive contains a 20,458-square-foot building that has several tenants.
The buyer is Highland Oaks Drive Med Office Dst.
The seller is Gemcap Development LLC of Winston-Salem.
In December, Gemcap paid $2.75 million for the property from Lynde Holdings I LLC of Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ