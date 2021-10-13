Winston-Salem office building sells for $2.9 million

A 38,425-square-foot office building in Winston-Salem has sold for $2.9 million to a Winston-Salem group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 2.77-acre property at 3936 Westpoint Blvd. is in the West Point Business Center campus.
The buyer is ICD Properties NC LLC, which is listed as sharing the same 723 Coliseum Drive, Suite 101 address at the Hendrick Bryant Nerhood Sanders & Otis law firm.
The seller is F.D.A. LLC of Wilson.
Richard Craver
