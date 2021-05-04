Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man who last seen Tuesday in the area of Crowne Oaks Apartments, authorities said Tuesday night.

Peter Marshall Harrington, 63, is a white man who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, Winston-Salem police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Harrington, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Harrington has short gray hair and hazel eyes, the center said.

Harrington was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Crowne Oaks Apartments in the city's northwestern section, police said. He was wearing a collared black shirt with red and white stripes, dark pants, white socks and black shoes.

Harrington was driving a 2000 green Oldsmobile Intrigue with the license plate, TFV-8096, police said.

Anyone with information about Harrington's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

