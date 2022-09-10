 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man who was last seen nearly two months ago on Virginia Newell Lane in the city's eastern section, authorities said Saturday.

Lorenzo James Ross, 66, has not been seen by his family members or friends since July 15, Winston-Salem police said. 

Ross stands 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighs 259 pounds, police said. Ross has white hair and brown eyes.

Ross has a swollen right leg and walks with a limp, police said.

"Due to the amount of time Mr. Ross has been missing, authorities are concerned for this well-being," police said.

Winston-Salm police are asking anyone with information about Ross's whereabouts to call police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

Lorenzo James Ross

Ross

 WSPD

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

