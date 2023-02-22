Winston-Salem police are searching for three teens who started a fire Tuesday night inside the Walmart store on East Hanes Mill Road.

No injuries were reported, but the fire forced the evacuation of the store, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the store, 320 E. Hanes Mill Road, shortly after 6 p.m. on a report of a fire inside the store, police said.

Investigators discovered three teens intentionally set fire to a box in the store's furniture section, police said.

Firefighters put out the fire, and shoppers and staff were to re-enter, the store, police said.

The suspects appear to be 15- to 17-years-old, and came into the store with an adult, police said. They drove away in a red four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Focus.

Anyone with information this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.