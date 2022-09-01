Winston-Salem rejects bids to operate hydroponics facility, but will keep looking for operator

Winston-Salem officials have rejected bids to run the city's hydroponics greenhouse at Kimberley Park, in hopes of getting more potential operators interested in running the food-production facility.

The city is growing five varieties of lettuce, plus cilantro, parsley, celery, fennel, basil and endive inside the 6,400-square-foot greenhouse, which is nonetheless still not fully in use.

This past spring, the city had announced that it would receive proposals to operate the hydroponics greenhouse, with potential operators asked to submit information on how they would staff, manage and market the operation, as well as train volunteers and urban farmers on hydroponic gardening.

When the application period closed on June 30, the city had received only two proposals. A third proposal came in after the deadline had passed.

"Ultimately, we wanted to see a larger turnout of applicants," said Moriah Gendy, who manages food programs for the city's sustainability efforts. "This is a very specific skill set. We want to make sure that we are getting the most qualified group in there to meet the expectations for the facility."

Gendy said officials are currently growing plants to learn about and test the hydroponics operations, and that the produce will be donated when it is ready. A food distribution nonprofit, H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem, sits adjacent to the hydroponics greenhouse and would receive any food donated from the greenhouse, Gendy said.

The city has invested close to $2 million in getting the hydroponics greenhouse up and running, along with construction of the building housing H.O.P.E. The total is about twice the original cost that was pegged at $962,000 when the city made its commitment to Goler Community Development Corp. to provide that amount of money for the construction and initial administrative costs of the project.

The most recent addition to spending on the project took place in January 2020, when the Winston-Salem City Council approved adding $500,000 to the project to handle cost overruns. Those included providing more asphalt and curbing than anticipated, soil testing and remediation.

The original plan was for Goler to run the hydroponics operation, but that fell by the wayside. The two bids that were submitted included one from Sol Food Urban Farms, operated by Brandon Williams, and Growing High Point.

Williams, in his application, noted that he served as the grower at the greenhouse for Goler during the construction phase of the project and the development of an outdoor raised garden bed beside the greenhouse. He said that in the pilot testing of the first crop, he grew more than 300 pounds of lettuce.

Sol Food proposed spending about $92,000 per year for two years of operation.

Growing High Point's application said the nonprofit group operates three acres in High Point as urban farms. For Winston-Salem, it proposed a budget with net costs to the city of about $260,000 in the first year and about $6,000 in the second year, when the group said it would be able to generate $191,000 in sales.

City officials said they did not receive the third application, from The Innovative Contract Group, until after the deadline had passed.

Assistant City Manager Johnnie Taylor said this week that city officials want to talk to people in the community "who may want to partner with us to run it."

"The scope is not changing," Taylor said. "We are going to include more conversations with community stakeholders on the project."

Gendy noted that reopening the process for finding an operator at a later date may give the city a deeper pool of applicants.

"We want to make sure we are properly vetting people, which is why there is a rigorous process," she said. "We want to see a more competitive process to make sure we ultimately get the most qualified applicants."