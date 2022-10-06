Winston-Salem restaurant site sells for $1.8 million

A Burlington group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Winston-Salem tract that has a Biscuitville restaurant as the tenant, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.82-acre tract at 2145 Silas Creek Parkway contains a 2,890-square-foot building.
The buyer is 2145 Peters Creek LLC, while the seller is Brixmor Ga. Parkway Plaza LP, an affiliate of Brixmor Property Group Inc. of New York City.
336-727-7376
Richard Craver
