Winston-Salem restaurant site sells for $1.8 million

Biscuitville

The location of a Biscuitville restaurant site in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.8 million to a Burlington group.

 Courtesy Biscuitville

A Burlington group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Winston-Salem tract that has a Biscuitville restaurant as the tenant, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.82-acre tract at 2145 Silas Creek Parkway contains a 2,890-square-foot building.

The buyer is 2145 Peters Creek LLC, while the seller is Brixmor Ga. Parkway Plaza LP, an affiliate of Brixmor Property Group Inc. of New York City.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

