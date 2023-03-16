A 27-year-old woman was killed in a single-car crash that closed parts of Union Cross Road for hours overnight.

Tyrika Evans, of Winston-Salem, died about 10:37 p.m. Wednesday when her 2000 Honda Accord ran off the road and stuck a tree in the 2400 block of Union Cross, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Both lanes of Union Cross Road between Greene Cross Road and Willard Road were closed until 4:30 a.m. so that the traffic-enforcement unit could investigate thoroughly.

Evans was the third motor-vehicle death so far in 2023. Three people died in car crashes at the same point in 2022.