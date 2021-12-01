Our 12 Days of Christmas gift to our readers this year is our list of 12 Sips & Sweets combinations to delight your taste buds.

We’ve includes some fun non-alcoholic choices, plus tips on spiking those if that’s your preference.

Cheers!

1. Beer & Chocolate Covered Pretzels

No matter which type of brew you choose it will pair perfectly with chocolate-covered pretzels! Best of all, you can try out different types of chocolate to find your favorite flavor.

2. Red Wine & Chocolate Cupcakes/Cake

You probably already know red wine and chocolate pair well, but did you know chocolate cupcakes or cake also taste divine with a glass of red vino?

3. White Wine & Cheesecake

Whether sweet or dry, white wine blends perfectly with bites of cheesecake due to its classic, fluffy taste. If you want something a little more flavorful than plain cheesecake, try chocolate or cherry cheesecake.

4. Hot Chocolate & Sugar Cookies

Sugar cookies taste great with a cup of cocoa. Peppermint vodka makes for the perfect addition to hot chocolate for those 21 and up. (Turn to page 48 to find some sugar cookie recipes.)

5. Apple Cider & Gingerbread Cookies

This unlikely combination brings out the crispness of both flavors and is perfect for any holiday gathering. Spike your cider with either whiskey or rum to liven it up.

6. Champagne & Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Dipping chocolate on your strawberries takes the champagne-and-strawberries combination to the next level.

7. Hot Tea & Pie

One of the best things about both hot tea and pie is that there are many flavors of each, offering an endless array of possible combinations. Or you can always create a hot toddy instead of a regular cup of tea.

8. Rosé Wine & Caramel Popcorn

Sweet and salty pair amazingly well in this duo. It is the perfect light treat and makes for a great appetizer or snack.

9. Shirley Temple & Holiday Yule Log Cake

These two classics were meant to be paired together. Throwing a party and want to spike your Shirley Temple? Vodka (non-flavored) pairs best with this drink.

10. Martini & Figgy Pudding

While figgy pudding is popular in holiday songs, many overlook this dessert in reality. With a variety of recipe options, this sweet and savory cake tastes perfect with a martini. Best of all, martinis also have a ton of variety and choices.

11. Holiday Punch & Ice Cream Sundae

Punch is the perfect go-to drink for holiday parties. From alcoholic to more family-friendly, there is an abundance of recipe options. An ice cream sundae bar is also a hit for parties, so it’s about time the two joined forces. Let guests get creative and create ice cream floats!

12. Sangria & Bundt Cake

While most people think of the delicious fruity alcohol when they hear sangria, there are many alcohol-free kid’s sangria recipes online. They are perfect for the entire family to enjoy with that Bundt cake.